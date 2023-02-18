The Tarleton State Texans (14-13, 8-7 WAC) are welcoming in the Sam Houston Bearkats (19-6, 9-4 WAC) for a matchup of WAC foes at Wisdom Gym, starting at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

Tarleton State vs. Sam Houston Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas

Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas TV: ESPN+

Tarleton State Stats Insights

The Texans make 45.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.1 percentage points higher than the Bearkats have allowed to their opponents (39.4%).

Tarleton State has a 14-5 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.4% from the field.

The Bearkats are the 40th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Texans sit at 355th.

The 70.5 points per game the Texans record are 11.3 more points than the Bearkats allow (59.2).

When Tarleton State scores more than 59.2 points, it is 14-8.

Tarleton State Home & Away Comparison

Tarleton State is scoring 80.5 points per game at home. On the road, it is averaging 61.2 points per contest.

At home, the Texans are allowing 10.5 fewer points per game (61.9) than away from home (72.4).

When it comes to three-point shooting, Tarleton State has fared better in home games this year, making 6.1 three-pointers per game with a 41.4% three-point percentage, compared to 3.8 threes per game and a 29.4% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Tarleton State Schedule