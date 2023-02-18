Texas A&M-CC vs. McNeese Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game features the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (15-10) and the McNeese Cowgirls (9-16) facing off at The Legacy Center (on February 18) at 2:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 68-59 victory for Texas A&M-CC.
In their last game on Thursday, the Islanders secured a 59-50 win against Nicholls.
Texas A&M-CC vs. McNeese Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Texas A&M-CC vs. McNeese Score Prediction
- Prediction: Texas A&M-CC 68, McNeese 59
Texas A&M-CC Schedule Analysis
- Against the Texas State Bobcats on December 16, the Islanders picked up their best win of the season, a 56-47 road victory.
- Texas A&M-CC has tied for the 37th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (four).
Texas A&M-CC 2022-23 Best Wins
- 61-59 on the road over Lamar (No. 177) on January 19
- 65-58 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 244) on December 3
- 57-42 on the road over Houston Christian (No. 279) on January 21
- 59-51 at home over Incarnate Word (No. 306) on January 4
- 65-58 on the road over Incarnate Word (No. 306) on January 7
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Texas A&M-CC Performance Insights
- The Islanders' +136 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 60.7 points per game (266th in college basketball) while giving up 55.2 per contest (20th in college basketball).
- In conference play, Texas A&M-CC is scoring more points (62.4 per game) than it is overall (60.7) in 2022-23.
- The Islanders score 64.5 points per game at home, and 58.3 on the road.
- At home Texas A&M-CC is giving up 52.1 points per game, 4.3 fewer points than it is on the road (56.4).
- The Islanders are averaging 63.8 points per contest over their previous 10 games, which is 3.1 more than their average for the season (60.7).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.