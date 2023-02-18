Saturday's contest between the Texas Southern Lady Tigers (1-23) and Mississippi Valley State Delta Devilettes (2-22) squaring off at Health & PE Arena has a projected final score of 73-64 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Texas Southern, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET on February 18.

The Lady Tigers are coming off of a 70-52 loss to Southern in their most recent outing on Monday.

Texas Southern vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Health & PE Arena in Houston, Texas

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Texas Southern vs. Mississippi Valley State Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas Southern 73, Mississippi Valley State 64

Texas Southern Schedule Analysis

When it comes to their best win this season, the Lady Tigers took down the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devilettes on the road on January 9 by a score of 77-61.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Texas Southern is 1-12 (.077%) -- tied for the ninth-most defeats.

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Texas Southern Performance Insights