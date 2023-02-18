Saturday's game that pits the Oklahoma State Cowgirls (18-7) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders (16-10) at United Supermarkets Arena has a projected final score of 73-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Oklahoma State, who is slightly favored in this matchup. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM on February 18.

The Red Raiders fell in their last outing 84-57 against Oklahoma on Wednesday.

Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State Score Prediction

Prediction: Oklahoma State 73, Texas Tech 68

Texas Tech Schedule Analysis

The Red Raiders' signature win this season came in a 68-64 victory over the No. 17 Texas Longhorns on January 18.

The Red Raiders have four Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 25th-most in the country. But they also have seven Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 32nd-most.

Texas Tech 2022-23 Best Wins

86-85 at home over Colorado (No. 21/AP Poll)) on November 16

72-67 over Middle Tennessee (No. 27) on November 25

85-65 on the road over Kansas State (No. 61) on January 14

78-68 at home over Kansas State (No. 61) on February 5

64-48 on the road over Louisiana (No. 160) on November 20

Texas Tech Performance Insights