The West Virginia Mountaineers (15-11, 4-9 Big 12) aim to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the Texas Tech Red Raiders (14-12, 3-10 Big 12) on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.

Texas Tech vs. West Virginia Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

TV: ESPN

Texas Tech Stats Insights

The Red Raiders have shot at a 46.1% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points greater than the 44.5% shooting opponents of the Mountaineers have averaged.

This season, Texas Tech has a 10-4 record in games the team collectively shoots over 44.5% from the field.

The Mountaineers are the rebounding team in the country, the Red Raiders rank 193rd.

The Red Raiders' 73.8 points per game are just 3.3 more points than the 70.5 the Mountaineers allow to opponents.

Texas Tech is 13-8 when giving up fewer than 76.4 points.

Texas Tech Home & Away Comparison

At home Texas Tech is scoring 77.7 points per game, 14.1 more than it is averaging on the road (63.6).

At home, the Red Raiders give up 67.3 points per game. On the road, they allow 74.1.

At home, Texas Tech knocks down 7.2 triples per game, 0.1 more than it averages away (7.1). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (34.3%) than on the road (32.3%).

