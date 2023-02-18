Saturday's game between the UTEP Miners (17-7) and North Texas Lady Eagles (9-16) going head-to-head at UNT Coliseum has a projected final score of 68-63 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Miners, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 4:30 PM ET on February 18.

The Miners' last game on Friday ended in an 88-61 victory over UAB.

UTEP vs. North Texas Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas

UTEP vs. North Texas Score Prediction

Prediction: UTEP 68, North Texas 63

UTEP Schedule Analysis

On February 2 against the Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 29) in our computer rankings, the Miners registered their signature win of the season, a 65-62 victory at home.

The Lady Eagles have tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country according to the RPI (seven).

UTEP 2022-23 Best Wins

72-66 at home over Louisiana Tech (No. 133) on January 7

62-54 on the road over Louisiana Tech (No. 133) on December 18

72-68 at home over Texas State (No. 158) on November 19

65-61 at home over New Mexico State (No. 179) on November 30

57-52 on the road over New Mexico State (No. 179) on December 13

