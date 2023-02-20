The Missouri Tigers (16-10) aim to end a four-game road losing skid at the Texas A&M Aggies (6-17) on Monday, February 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Texas A&M Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, February 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas

Reed Arena in College Station, Texas TV: SECN

Texas A&M vs. Missouri Scoring Comparison

The Tigers put up an average of 65.7 points per game, only 3.6 more points than the 62.1 the Aggies allow to opponents.

When Missouri gives up fewer than 54.8 points, it is 7-0.

Missouri is 13-3 when it scores more than 62.1 points.

The 54.8 points per game the Aggies average are 7.3 fewer points than the Tigers give up (62.1).

Texas A&M is 5-2 when scoring more than 62.1 points.

Texas A&M is 5-9 when it gives up fewer than 65.7 points.

The Aggies are making 27.6% of their shots from the field, 17.8% lower than the Tigers allow to opponents (45.4%).

The Tigers' 34 shooting percentage is 9.7 lower than the Aggies have conceded.

