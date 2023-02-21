The Texas Tech Red Raiders (15-12, 4-10 Big 12) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the Oklahoma Sooners (13-14, 3-11 Big 12) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at Lloyd Noble Center. The contest airs on ESPN2.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech matchup.

Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma

Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma Betting Trends

Texas Tech has compiled a 12-14-1 record against the spread this season.

The Red Raiders have covered the spread four times this season (4-4-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Oklahoma has compiled an 11-14-1 record against the spread this season.

The Sooners and their opponents have combined to hit the over 13 out of 26 times this season.

Texas Tech Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 Sportsbooks have moved the Red Raiders' national championship odds down from +4000 at the beginning of the season to +20000. Among all teams in the country, that is the 30th-biggest change.

Based on its moneyline odds, Texas Tech has a 0.5% chance of winning the national championship.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.