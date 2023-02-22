Wednesday's contest at Schollmaier Arena has the Baylor Bears (16-10) matching up with the TCU Horned Frogs (7-18) at 7:30 PM ET (on February 22). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 73-59 victory for heavily favored Baylor.

The Bears head into this contest after an 81-77 loss to Iowa State on Saturday.

Baylor vs. TCU Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Baylor vs. TCU Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 73, TCU 59

Baylor Schedule Analysis

Against the No. 14 Villanova Wildcats on November 26, the Bears picked up their signature win of the season, a 75-70 victory.

The Bears have tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (four), but also have tied for the 14th-most Quadrant 1 losses (nine).

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Baylor is 3-1 (.750%) -- tied for the 44th-most victories.

Baylor 2022-23 Best Wins

76-70 on the road over Iowa State (No. 22/AP Poll)) on February 4

81-70 on the road over Oklahoma (No. 15/AP Poll)) on January 3

77-73 at home over Kansas (No. 32) on February 1

75-62 on the road over Kansas (No. 32) on January 7

69-48 at home over Kansas State (No. 69) on January 18

Baylor Performance Insights