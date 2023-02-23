Thursday's game features the Houston Christian Huskies (11-15) and the McNeese Cowgirls (9-17) matching up at Sharp Gymnasium (on February 23) at 6:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 68-61 victory for Houston Christian.

In their last time out, the Huskies lost 55-53 to Lamar on Saturday.

Houston Christian vs. McNeese Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Sharp Gymnasium in Houston, Texas

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Houston Christian vs. McNeese Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston Christian 68, McNeese 61

Houston Christian Schedule Analysis

When the Huskies took down the Texas A&M-CC Islanders, who are ranked No. 189 in our computer rankings, on February 9 by a score of 55-52, it was their best win of the year so far.

Houston Christian has tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (eight).

Houston Christian 2022-23 Best Wins

68-61 over Yale (No. 204) on November 26

63-58 on the road over Denver (No. 265) on November 25

71-52 at home over Incarnate Word (No. 284) on January 19

69-58 at home over Northwestern State (No. 311) on February 2

68-59 at home over New Orleans (No. 316) on December 31

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Houston Christian Performance Insights