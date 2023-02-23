Thursday's game that pits the North Texas Lady Eagles (10-17) against the Charlotte 49ers (11-14) at UNT Coliseum has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 66-63 in favor of North Texas. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on February 23.

In their most recent outing on Monday, the Lady Eagles suffered a 68-67 loss to UTSA.

North Texas vs. Charlotte Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas

North Texas vs. Charlotte Score Prediction

Prediction: North Texas 66, Charlotte 63

North Texas Schedule Analysis

The Lady Eagles picked up their best win of the season on February 4 by registering a 69-66 victory over the Rice Owls, the No. 90-ranked team in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, North Texas is 1-6 (.143%) -- tied for the 10th-most losses.

North Texas 2022-23 Best Wins

66-57 at home over Montana State (No. 104) on November 27

74-71 on the road over UTEP (No. 113) on January 28

67-65 at home over UTEP (No. 113) on February 18

84-76 at home over Western Kentucky (No. 132) on January 5

54-51 on the road over UTSA (No. 195) on January 26

North Texas Performance Insights