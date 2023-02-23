Thursday's contest at William R. Johnson Coliseum has the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (22-5) going head to head against the Sam Houston Bearkats (12-13) at 7:30 PM ET (on February 23). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 77-59 victory as our model heavily favors SFA.

The Bearkats are coming off of a 59-58 victory against Tarleton State in their most recent game on Saturday.

Sam Houston vs. SFA Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

Sam Houston vs. SFA Score Prediction

Prediction: SFA 77, Sam Houston 59

Sam Houston Schedule Analysis

The Bearkats notched their signature win of the season on February 4, when they defeated the Cal Baptist Lancers, who rank No. 124 in our computer rankings, 66-62.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Sam Houston is 1-6 (.143%) -- tied for the eighth-most defeats.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Ladyjacks are 8-1 (.889%) -- tied for the 11th-most victories.

Sam Houston 2022-23 Best Wins

60-54 on the road over TCU (No. 166) on November 23

69-66 on the road over Abilene Christian (No. 177) on January 5

70-65 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 242) on January 28

81-66 on the road over Tarleton State (No. 297) on January 19

59-58 at home over Tarleton State (No. 297) on February 18

Sam Houston Performance Insights