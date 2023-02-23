Thursday's game that pits the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (22-5) versus the Sam Houston Bearkats (12-13) at William R. Johnson Coliseum should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-59 in favor of SFA, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on February 23.

The Ladyjacks are coming off of a 67-59 loss to Southern Utah in their last outing on Saturday.

SFA vs. Sam Houston Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

SFA vs. Sam Houston Score Prediction

Prediction: SFA 77, Sam Houston 59

SFA Schedule Analysis

The Ladyjacks' best victory this season came against the Boston College Eagles, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 101) in our computer rankings. The Ladyjacks took home the 67-53 win at a neutral site on November 26.

SFA has four losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 49th-most in Division 1.

The Ladyjacks have eight wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 11th-most in the country.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, SFA is 11-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 42nd-most wins.

SFA 2022-23 Best Wins

79-64 on the road over Cal Baptist (No. 124) on January 12

79-66 at home over Grand Canyon (No. 127) on February 11

75-60 at home over Arizona State (No. 140) on December 11

99-51 at home over Utah Tech (No. 164) on January 5

72-56 on the road over Utah Tech (No. 164) on February 16

SFA Performance Insights