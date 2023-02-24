Rockets vs. Warriors Injury Report Today - February 24
The Houston Rockets (13-45) will be monitoring two players on the injury report, including Jalen Green, as they prepare for a Friday, February 24 game against the Golden State Warriors (29-30) at Chase Center, which starts at 10:00 PM ET.
The Rockets are coming off of a 133-96 loss to the Thunder in their most recent game on Wednesday. Jabari Smith Jr. scored a team-best 15 points for the Rockets in the loss.
Houston Rockets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Kevin Porter Jr.
|SG
|Out
|Foot
|19.2
|5.5
|5.6
|Jalen Green
|SG
|Out
|Groin
|21.8
|4.0
|3.6
Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today
Warriors Injuries: Andre Iguodala: Out (Hip), Stephen Curry: Out (Leg), Andrew Wiggins: Questionable (Personal), Gary Payton II: Out (Adductor), Ryan Rollins: Out For Season (Foot)
Rockets vs. Warriors Game Info
- When: Friday, February 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- TV: NBCS-BA and SportsNet SW
Rockets Season Insights
- The Rockets average 8.8 fewer points per game (109.8) than the Warriors give up (118.6).
- Houston has put together a 6-6 record in games it scores more than 118.6 points.
- In their past 10 games, the Rockets are scoring 109.9 points per contest, 0.1 more than their season average (109.8).
- Houston knocks down 10.8 three-pointers per game (22nd in the league) at a 32.6% rate (29th in NBA), compared to the 14.4 per outing its opponents make, shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc.
- The Rockets average 106.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (30th in league), and give up 116.0 points per 100 possessions (27th in NBA).
Rockets vs. Warriors Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Warriors
|-10.5
|230.5
