The Houston Rockets (13-45) travel to face the Golden State Warriors (29-30) after dropping four consecutive road games. The game starts at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, February 24, 2023.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Warriors vs. Rockets matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Rockets vs. Warriors Game Info

  • Date: Friday, February 24, 2023
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA and SportsNet SW
  • Location: San Francisco, California
  • Venue: Chase Center

Rockets vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Warriors Moneyline Rockets Moneyline
DraftKings Warriors (-9.5) - -460 +370
BetMGM Warriors (-9.5) - -450 +340
Tipico Warriors (-9.5) - -450 +360

Rockets vs. Warriors Betting Trends

  • The Warriors have a -8 scoring differential, putting up 118.5 points per game (second in the league) and giving up 118.6 (27th in the NBA).
  • The Rockets are being outscored by 8.4 points per game, with a -487 scoring differential overall. They put up 109.8 points per game (29th in NBA), and allow 118.2 per contest (26th in league).
  • Golden State is 25-32-2 ATS this season.
  • Houston has covered 21 times in 58 matchups with a spread this season.

Rockets and Warriors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Rockets +100000 +90000 -
Warriors +1700 +850 -

