Prairie View A&M vs. Alcorn State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Saturday's game features the Alcorn State Lady Braves (10-15) and the Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers (13-13) facing off at Davey Whitney Complex in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 65-63 victory for Alcorn State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on February 25.
The Lady Panthers took care of business in their most recent outing 72-51 against Mississippi Valley State on Monday.
Prairie View A&M vs. Alcorn State Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Davey Whitney Complex in Lorman, Mississippi
Prairie View A&M vs. Alcorn State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Alcorn State 65, Prairie View A&M 64
Prairie View A&M Schedule Analysis
- On January 14, the Lady Panthers captured their signature win of the season, a 69-65 victory over the Jackson State Lady Tigers, a top 100 team (No. 77), according to our computer rankings.
Prairie View A&M 2022-23 Best Wins
- 55-52 at home over Southern (No. 243) on January 4
- 78-68 at home over UAPB (No. 267) on February 18
- 62-60 on the road over UAPB (No. 267) on January 9
- 67-60 on the road over Grambling (No. 289) on February 13
- 56-55 at home over Alcorn State (No. 291) on January 16
Prairie View A&M Performance Insights
- The Lady Panthers have been outscored by 1.2 points per game (posting 66 points per game, 164th in college basketball, while conceding 67.2 per contest, 255th in college basketball) and have a -32 scoring differential.
- Prairie View A&M scores fewer points in conference play (63.5 per game) than overall (66).
- The Lady Panthers average 70.5 points per game at home, and 62.1 on the road.
- Prairie View A&M is conceding fewer points at home (59 per game) than away (74.3).
- The Lady Panthers are posting 61.4 points per contest in their previous 10 games, which is 4.6 fewer points than their average for the season (66).
