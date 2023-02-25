Saturday's contest at Tudor Fieldhouse has the Rice Owls (19-7) squaring off against the Charlotte 49ers (11-15) at 3:00 PM ET (on February 25). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 73-61 win as our model heavily favors Rice.

The Owls are coming off of a 63-58 win against UAB in their most recent outing on Thursday.

Rice vs. Charlotte Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas

Rice vs. Charlotte Score Prediction

Prediction: Rice 73, Charlotte 61

Rice Schedule Analysis

The Owls captured their signature win of the season on November 10 by claiming an 89-77 victory over the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks, the No. 58-ranked team in our computer rankings.

Rice has tied for the 34th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (four).

Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Owls are 6-4 (.600%) -- tied for the 45th-most victories.

Rice 2022-23 Best Wins

91-88 at home over Houston (No. 77) on December 10

62-53 at home over UTEP (No. 111) on December 31

73-62 on the road over UTEP (No. 111) on January 14

60-57 at home over Louisiana Tech (No. 128) on February 2

66-58 on the road over Texas A&M (No. 130) on November 27

Rice Performance Insights