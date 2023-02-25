Saturday's game between the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (17-9) and Tarleton State Texans (7-20) squaring off at Wisdom Gym has a projected final score of 71-60 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Southern Utah, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 3:00 PM ET on February 25.

The Texans head into this matchup after a 66-58 loss to UT Rio Grande Valley on Wednesday.

Tarleton State vs. Southern Utah Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas

Tarleton State vs. Southern Utah Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Utah 71, Tarleton State 60

Tarleton State Schedule Analysis

On January 11, the Texans picked up their signature win of the season, a 70-60 victory over the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 241) in our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Tarleton State is 0-7 (.000%) -- tied for the fourth-most defeats.

Tarleton State 2022-23 Best Wins

82-72 at home over Charleston (SC) (No. 267) on November 18

84-69 on the road over Western Illinois (No. 309) on November 30

67-46 at home over Northwestern State (No. 312) on December 14

86-69 at home over Weber State (No. 324) on December 6

Tarleton State Performance Insights