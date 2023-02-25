Saturday's contest features the Baylor Bears (17-10) and the Texas Tech Red Raiders (17-11) squaring off at Ferrell Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 74-63 win for heavily favored Baylor according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on February 25.

The Red Raiders' most recent outing on Wednesday ended in a 69-68 win over West Virginia.

Texas Tech vs. Baylor Game Info

  • When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Texas Tech vs. Baylor Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Baylor 74, Texas Tech 63

Texas Tech Schedule Analysis

  • The Red Raiders captured their best win of the season on January 18, when they beat the Texas Longhorns, who rank No. 19 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 68-64.
  • The Red Raiders have four Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 29th-most in the country. But they also have seven Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 40th-most.

Texas Tech 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 86-85 at home over Colorado (No. 21/AP Poll)) on November 16
  • 72-67 over Middle Tennessee (No. 25/AP Poll)) on November 25
  • 78-68 at home over Kansas State (No. 65) on February 5
  • 85-65 on the road over Kansas State (No. 65) on January 14
  • 69-68 at home over West Virginia (No. 81) on February 22

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Texas Tech Performance Insights

  • The Red Raiders outscore opponents by 2.9 points per game (posting 70.4 points per game, 86th in college basketball, and allowing 67.5 per outing, 262nd in college basketball) and have a +82 scoring differential.
  • Texas Tech has averaged 1.1 fewer points in Big 12 games (69.3) than overall (70.4).
  • The Red Raiders score 70.9 points per game at home, and 68.1 on the road.
  • Texas Tech gives up 65.5 points per game at home, and 72.1 away.
  • In their previous 10 games, the Red Raiders are posting 68.0 points per contest, 2.4 fewer points than their season average (70.4).

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.