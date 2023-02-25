UTSA vs. Florida International Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:41 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest that pits the UTSA Roadrunners (9-18) against the Florida International Panthers (12-14) at UTSA Convocation Center has a projected final score of 70-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UTSA, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM on February 25.
The Roadrunners are coming off of a 77-61 win against Florida Atlantic in their most recent game on Thursday.
UTSA vs. Florida International Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas
UTSA vs. Florida International Score Prediction
- Prediction: UTSA 70, Florida International 65
UTSA Schedule Analysis
- The Roadrunners' best win this season came in a 58-53 victory against the No. 25 Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders on February 4.
- UTSA has six losses versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 10th-most in the country.
- The Roadrunners have eight losses to Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 22nd-most in Division 1.
UTSA 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-53 at home over Rice (No. 89) on February 16
- 66-63 on the road over Louisiana Tech (No. 128) on January 28
- 76-70 at home over Abilene Christian (No. 176) on November 20
- 68-67 on the road over North Texas (No. 195) on February 20
- 64-50 at home over Charlotte (No. 197) on January 14
UTSA Performance Insights
- The Roadrunners have been outscored by 3.8 points per game (scoring 63.8 points per game to rank 206th in college basketball while giving up 67.6 per contest to rank 261st in college basketball) and have a -102 scoring differential overall.
- With 62.7 points per game in C-USA action, UTSA is scoring 1.1 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (63.8 PPG).
- The Roadrunners are averaging 66.4 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 3.8 more points than they're averaging in road games (62.6).
- In home games, UTSA is allowing 8.5 fewer points per game (62.5) than in away games (71.0).
- The Roadrunners' offense has been worse over their last 10 games, scoring 61.7 points a contest compared to the 63.8 they've averaged this year.
