Saturday's contest that pits the UTSA Roadrunners (9-18) against the Florida International Panthers (12-14) at UTSA Convocation Center has a projected final score of 70-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UTSA, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM on February 25.

The Roadrunners are coming off of a 77-61 win against Florida Atlantic in their most recent game on Thursday.

UTSA vs. Florida International Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

UTSA vs. Florida International Score Prediction

Prediction: UTSA 70, Florida International 65

UTSA Schedule Analysis

The Roadrunners' best win this season came in a 58-53 victory against the No. 25 Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders on February 4.

UTSA has six losses versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 10th-most in the country.

The Roadrunners have eight losses to Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 22nd-most in Division 1.

UTSA 2022-23 Best Wins

66-53 at home over Rice (No. 89) on February 16

66-63 on the road over Louisiana Tech (No. 128) on January 28

76-70 at home over Abilene Christian (No. 176) on November 20

68-67 on the road over North Texas (No. 195) on February 20

64-50 at home over Charlotte (No. 197) on January 14

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

UTSA Performance Insights