Alperen Sengun and his Houston Rockets teammates will take the court versus the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday at 9:00 PM ET.

Sengun, in his last action, had five points, nine rebounds and eight assists in a 116-101 loss to the Warriors.

Now let's dig into Sengun's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Alperen Sengun Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 14.9 12.5 Rebounds 9.5 8.8 7.8 Assists 4.5 3.7 4.8 PRA 32.5 27.4 25.1 PR 27.5 23.7 20.3 3PM 0.5 0.2 0.3



Alperen Sengun Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

Sengun has taken 10.5 shots per game this season and made 5.9 per game, which account for 10.9% and 13.5%, respectively, of his team's total.

The Rockets rank 24th in possessions per game with 103.3. His opponents, the Trail Blazers, have one of the slowest tempos with 100.5 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Trail Blazers are ranked 18th in the NBA, giving up 115.3 points per game.

On the boards, the Trail Blazers have given up 41.5 rebounds per game, which puts them third in the NBA.

Giving up 26 assists per game, the Trail Blazers are the 24th-ranked team in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Trail Blazers have allowed 12.1 makes per game, 12th in the league.

Alperen Sengun vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/17/2022 21 10 8 0 0 3 0 10/28/2022 26 14 11 1 1 3 0

