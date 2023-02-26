The Houston Rockets, Jae'Sean Tate included, match up versus the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday at 9:00 PM ET.

In a 116-101 loss to the Warriors (his last action) Tate produced 14 points, four assists and three steals.

With prop bets available for Tate, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Jae'Sean Tate Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 8.0 9.1 Rebounds 4.5 3.8 4.0 Assists 2.5 2.6 2.1 PRA 20.5 14.4 15.2 PR 16.5 11.8 13.1 3PM 0.5 0.4 0.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Jae'Sean Tate's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Jae'Sean Tate Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

This season, Jae'Sean Tate has made 3.2 field goals per game, which adds up to 2.9% of his team's total makes.

Tate's opponents, the Trail Blazers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 100.5 possessions per game, while his Rockets rank 24th in possessions per game with 103.3.

The Trail Blazers give up 115.3 points per contest, 18th-ranked in the NBA.

The Trail Blazers are the third-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 41.5 rebounds per contest.

The Trail Blazers allow 26 assists per game, 24th-ranked in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Trail Blazers are 12th in the NBA, allowing 12.1 makes per contest.

Jae'Sean Tate vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/28/2022 18 9 3 6 0 0 2

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Tate or any of his Rockets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.