The Houston Rockets, Kenyon Martin Jr. included, take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday at 9:00 PM ET.

In a 116-101 loss to the Warriors (his last game) Martin produced 22 points, eight rebounds and two blocks.

In this article we will look at Martin's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Kenyon Martin Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 11.8 14.8 Rebounds 6.5 5.6 7.1 Assists -- 1.5 2.1 PRA 25.5 18.9 24 PR 23.5 17.4 21.9 3PM 0.5 0.9 0.6



Kenyon Martin Jr. Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

This season, he's put up 9.4% of the Rockets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.3 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 8.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.9 per game.

Martin's Rockets average 103.3 possessions per game, which ranks 24th among NBA teams, while the Trail Blazers are one of the league's slowest with 100.5 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Trail Blazers have allowed 115.3 points per game, which is 18th-best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Trail Blazers have allowed 41.5 rebounds per game, which puts them third in the league.

In terms of assists, the Trail Blazers have allowed 26.0 per game, 24th in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Trail Blazers are 12th in the league, giving up 12.1 makes per game.

Kenyon Martin Jr. vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/17/2022 31 13 5 2 0 0 1 10/28/2022 17 11 4 0 1 0 0

