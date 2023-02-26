The Memphis Lady Tigers (17-9) will try to continue a five-game winning run when visiting the SMU Mustangs (16-9) on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at Moody Coliseum. This contest is at 1:00 PM ET.

SMU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas

Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN

SMU vs. Memphis Scoring Comparison

The Lady Tigers score 10 more points per game (68.3) than the Mustangs give up (58.3).

When Memphis gives up fewer than 64.3 points, it is 13-3.

Memphis is 15-4 when it scores more than 58.3 points.

The Mustangs score just 3.1 more points per game (64.3) than the Lady Tigers give up (61.2).

When SMU scores more than 61.2 points, it is 11-4.

SMU has a 15-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 68.3 points.

The Mustangs are making 37.9% of their shots from the field, nine% lower than the Lady Tigers allow to opponents (46.9%).

The Lady Tigers' 33.3 shooting percentage is 8.9 lower than the Mustangs have given up.

SMU Schedule