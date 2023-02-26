Sunday's game that pits the Arkansas Razorbacks (19-11) versus the Texas A&M Aggies (7-18) at Bud Walton Arena should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 71-56 in favor of Arkansas, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on February 26.

The Aggies head into this contest after a 74-67 victory over Kentucky on Thursday.

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas Game Info

When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas 71, Texas A&M 56

Texas A&M Schedule Analysis

The Aggies' signature win of the season came in a 75-73 victory on January 22 over the Georgia Lady Bulldogs, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 43) in our computer rankings.

The Aggies have tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation (nine).

Texas A&M has six losses to Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 10th-most in the nation.

Based on the RPI, the Razorbacks have seven wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 23rd-most in the nation.

Texas A&M 2022-23 Best Wins

57-49 at home over SMU (No. 76) on December 18

74-67 at home over Kentucky (No. 109) on February 23

67-46 at home over Texas State (No. 153) on November 23

69-45 at home over Texas A&M-CC (No. 171) on November 10

73-49 at home over Army (No. 278) on November 13

Texas A&M Performance Insights