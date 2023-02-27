How to Watch the Baylor vs. Texas Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 27
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 1:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Longhorns (22-7) will host the Baylor Bears (18-10) after victories in 13 straight home games. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, February 27, 2023.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this contest on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV
Baylor Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, February 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices
Baylor vs. Texas Scoring Comparison
- The Bears average 15.5 more points per game (73.4) than the Longhorns give up to opponents (57.9).
- When Baylor gives up fewer than 75.3 points, it is 18-5.
- When it scores more than 57.9 points, Baylor is 18-7.
- The Longhorns average 75.3 points per game, 12.7 more points than the 62.6 the Bears allow.
- Texas is 21-5 when scoring more than 62.6 points.
- Texas' record is 22-5 when it gives up fewer than 73.4 points.
- The Longhorns shoot 45.2% from the field, 7.4% higher than the Bears concede defensively.
- The Bears' 43.3 shooting percentage from the field is only 5.5 higher than the Longhorns have conceded.
Baylor Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/18/2023
|Iowa State
|L 81-77
|Ferrell Center
|2/22/2023
|@ TCU
|W 67-57
|Schollmaier Arena
|2/25/2023
|Texas Tech
|W 71-61
|Ferrell Center
|2/27/2023
|@ Texas
|-
|Moody Center
|3/4/2023
|West Virginia
|-
|Ferrell Center
