Mavericks vs. Pacers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - February 28
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Dallas Mavericks (32-30) take the court against the Indiana Pacers (27-35) as 6.5-point favorites on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and BSIN.
Mavericks vs. Pacers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, February 28, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSIN
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- Venue: American Airlines Center
Mavericks vs. Pacers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Mavericks 118 - Pacers 111
Spread & Total Prediction for Mavericks vs. Pacers
- Pick ATS: Pacers (+ 6.5)
- Pick OU:
Under (236.5)
- The Mavericks have had less success against the spread than the Pacers this year, recording an ATS record of 22-37-3, as opposed to the 33-28-1 mark of the Pacers.
- Dallas covers the spread when it is a 6.5-point favorite or more 25% of the time. That's less often than Indiana covers as an underdog of 6.5 or more (57.1%).
- Dallas' games have gone over the total 54.8% of the time this season (34 out of 62), which is more often than Indiana's games have (29 out of 62).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Mavericks are 26-16, a better record than the Pacers have put up (19-31) as moneyline underdogs.
Mavericks Performance Insights
- This year, Dallas is averaging 113.4 points per game (18th-ranked in NBA) and ceding 112.5 points per contest (11th-ranked).
- When it comes to assists, the Mavericks are dishing out only 22.4 dimes per contest (third-worst in league).
- The Mavericks rank top-five this year in three-point shooting, ranking third-best in the league with 15 treys per game. Meanwhile, they rank ninth with a 36.8% shooting percentage from downtown.
- This year, Dallas has taken 51.2% two-pointers, accounting for 62.1% of the team's baskets. It has shot 48.8% three-pointers (37.9% of the team's baskets).
