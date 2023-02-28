The Houston Rockets (13-47), on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Toyota Center, will attempt to snap a nine-game losing skid when hosting the Denver Nuggets (43-19). This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on ALT and SportsNet SW.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. Rockets matchup.

Rockets vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Tuesday, February 28, 2023

Tuesday, February 28, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ALT and SportsNet SW

ALT and SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Rockets vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Rockets vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets average 117 points per game (sixth in the league) while giving up 112.8 per contest (13th in the NBA). They have a +255 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 4.2 points per game.

The Rockets are being outscored by 8.6 points per game, with a -519 scoring differential overall. They put up 109.7 points per game (29th in NBA), and give up 118.3 per outing (27th in league).

The teams combine to score 226.7 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than this matchup's total.

These teams surrender a combined 231.1 points per game, 0.9 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Denver has covered 34 times in 62 games with a spread this season.

Houston is 21-34-5 ATS this year.

Rockets and Nuggets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Rockets +100000 +90000 - Nuggets +750 +350 -

