Rockets vs. Nuggets: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 28
The Houston Rockets (13-47), on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Toyota Center, will attempt to snap a nine-game losing skid when hosting the Denver Nuggets (43-19). This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on ALT and SportsNet SW.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. Rockets matchup.
Rockets vs. Nuggets Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, February 28, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ALT and SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Toyota Center
Rockets vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nuggets Moneyline
|Rockets Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Nuggets (-10.5)
|232
|-520
|+410
|BetMGM
|Nuggets (-9.5)
|232.5
|-450
|+350
|PointsBet
|Nuggets (-10)
|232.5
|-455
|+350
Rockets vs. Nuggets Betting Trends
- The Nuggets average 117 points per game (sixth in the league) while giving up 112.8 per contest (13th in the NBA). They have a +255 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 4.2 points per game.
- The Rockets are being outscored by 8.6 points per game, with a -519 scoring differential overall. They put up 109.7 points per game (29th in NBA), and give up 118.3 per outing (27th in league).
- The teams combine to score 226.7 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- These teams surrender a combined 231.1 points per game, 0.9 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
- Denver has covered 34 times in 62 games with a spread this season.
- Houston is 21-34-5 ATS this year.
Rockets and Nuggets NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Rockets
|+100000
|+90000
|-
|Nuggets
|+750
|+350
|-
