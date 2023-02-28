Tuesday's contest at Bernard Johnson Coliseum has the Sam Houston Bearkats (12-15) going head to head against the Abilene Christian Wildcats (13-14) at 7:30 PM ET (on February 28). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 69-67 win for Sam Houston, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Bearkats are coming off of a 65-61 loss to UT Rio Grande Valley in their most recent game on Saturday.

Sam Houston vs. Abilene Christian Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

Sam Houston vs. Abilene Christian Score Prediction

Prediction: Sam Houston 69, Abilene Christian 67

Sam Houston Schedule Analysis

The Bearkats' signature win this season came in a 66-62 victory over the Cal Baptist Lancers on February 4.

Sam Houston has six losses versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 11th-most in Division 1.

Sam Houston 2022-23 Best Wins

60-54 on the road over TCU (No. 173) on November 23

69-66 on the road over Abilene Christian (No. 175) on January 5

70-65 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 233) on January 28

92-72 at home over Seattle U (No. 293) on December 29

67-60 on the road over Seattle U (No. 293) on February 2

Sam Houston Performance Insights