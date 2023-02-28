Sam Houston vs. Abilene Christian Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 28
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 11:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday's contest at Bernard Johnson Coliseum has the Sam Houston Bearkats (12-15) going head to head against the Abilene Christian Wildcats (13-14) at 7:30 PM ET (on February 28). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 69-67 win for Sam Houston, so expect a competitive matchup.
The Bearkats are coming off of a 65-61 loss to UT Rio Grande Valley in their most recent game on Saturday.
Sam Houston vs. Abilene Christian Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas
Sam Houston vs. Abilene Christian Score Prediction
- Prediction: Sam Houston 69, Abilene Christian 67
Sam Houston Schedule Analysis
- The Bearkats' signature win this season came in a 66-62 victory over the Cal Baptist Lancers on February 4.
- Sam Houston has six losses versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 11th-most in Division 1.
Sam Houston 2022-23 Best Wins
- 60-54 on the road over TCU (No. 173) on November 23
- 69-66 on the road over Abilene Christian (No. 175) on January 5
- 70-65 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 233) on January 28
- 92-72 at home over Seattle U (No. 293) on December 29
- 67-60 on the road over Seattle U (No. 293) on February 2
Sam Houston Performance Insights
- The Bearkats have a +5 scoring differential, putting up 67.8 points per game (134th in college basketball) and allowing 67.6 (260th in college basketball).
- With 67.9 points per game in WAC matchups, Sam Houston is scoring 0.1 more points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (67.8 PPG).
- In home games, the Bearkats are averaging 8.6 more points per game (72.9) than they are in away games (64.3).
- Defensively, Sam Houston has played better in home games this season, giving up 63.8 points per game, compared to 70.3 in road games.
- The Bearkats have seen a downturn in scoring recently, putting up 67.5 points per game in their last 10 contests, 0.3 points fewer than the 67.8 they've scored this season.
