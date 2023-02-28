Tuesday's game that pits the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (23-5) versus the New Mexico State Aggies (14-14) at William R. Johnson Coliseum should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-56 in favor of SFA, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on February 28.

In their last matchup on Thursday, the Ladyjacks earned a 71-56 win over Sam Houston.

SFA vs. New Mexico State Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

SFA vs. New Mexico State Score Prediction

Prediction: SFA 73, New Mexico State 56

SFA Schedule Analysis

When it comes to their best win this season, the Ladyjacks defeated the Boston College Eagles on November 26 by a score of 67-53.

SFA has tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (four).

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Ladyjacks are 8-1 (.889%) -- tied for the 10th-most victories.

SFA has 12 wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 38th-most in the country.

SFA 2022-23 Best Wins

79-64 on the road over Cal Baptist (No. 124) on January 12

79-66 at home over Grand Canyon (No. 131) on February 11

75-60 at home over Arizona State (No. 132) on December 11

72-56 on the road over Utah Tech (No. 167) on February 16

99-51 at home over Utah Tech (No. 167) on January 5

SFA Performance Insights