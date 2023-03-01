Wednesday's contest between the SE Louisiana Lions (18-9) and Houston Christian Huskies (11-17) going head to head at Sharp Gymnasium has a projected final score of 64-55 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of SE Louisiana, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET on March 1.

The Huskies enter this contest following a 64-46 loss to Nicholls on Saturday.

Houston Christian vs. SE Louisiana Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Sharp Gymnasium in Houston, Texas

Houston Christian vs. SE Louisiana Score Prediction

Prediction: SE Louisiana 64, Houston Christian 55

Houston Christian Schedule Analysis

The Huskies took down the No. 161-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Texas A&M-CC Islanders, 55-52, on February 9, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.

Houston Christian has 10 losses against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 25th-most in the country.

Houston Christian 2022-23 Best Wins

68-61 over Yale (No. 199) on November 26

63-58 on the road over Denver (No. 267) on November 25

71-52 at home over Incarnate Word (No. 269) on January 19

68-59 at home over New Orleans (No. 305) on December 31

62-54 on the road over New Orleans (No. 305) on January 7

Houston Christian Performance Insights