The Memphis Grizzlies (37-23) visit the Houston Rockets (13-48) after losing eight straight road games. The Grizzlies are favored by 9.5 points in the contest, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. The point total in the matchup is set at 233.5.

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
  • TV: BSSE and SportsNet SW
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Grizzlies -9.5 233.5

Rockets Betting Records & Stats

  • Houston has combined with its opponent to score more than 233.5 points in 21 of 61 games this season.
  • Houston has had an average of 228.3 points scored in its games so far this season, 5.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Houston is 24-37-0 ATS this year.
  • The Rockets have been victorious in 13, or 22%, of the 59 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • This season, Houston has won two of its 16 games, or 12.5%, when it is the underdog by at least +350 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Houston has a 22.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats

Grizzlies vs Rockets Total Facts
Games Over 233.5 % of Games Over 233.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Grizzlies 22 36.7% 116.0 225.7 111.8 230.4 231.2
Rockets 21 34.4% 109.7 225.7 118.6 230.4 229.1

Additional Rockets Insights & Trends

  • Houston has a 3-7 record against the spread while going 0-10 overall in its past 10 contests.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Rockets have hit the over seven times.
  • Houston has performed better against the spread at home (14-15-0) than away (10-22-0) this season.
  • The Rockets put up just 2.1 fewer points per game (109.7) than the Grizzlies allow their opponents to score (111.8).
  • Houston has put together a 12-13 ATS record and a 10-15 overall record in games it scores more than 111.8 points.

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits

Grizzlies and Rockets Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Grizzlies 30-30 6-5 26-34
Rockets 24-37 7-17 30-31

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Grizzlies Rockets
116.0
Points Scored (PG)
 109.7
9
NBA Rank (PPG)
 29
20-6
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 12-13
23-3
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 10-15
111.8
Points Allowed (PG)
 118.6
6
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 28
20-6
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 14-8
21-5
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 8-14

