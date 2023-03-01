The Memphis Grizzlies (37-23) visit the Houston Rockets (13-48) after losing eight straight road games. The Grizzlies are favored by 9.5 points in the contest, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. The point total in the matchup is set at 233.5.

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: BSSE and SportsNet SW

Favorite Spread Over/Under Grizzlies -9.5 233.5

Rockets Betting Records & Stats

Houston has combined with its opponent to score more than 233.5 points in 21 of 61 games this season.

Houston has had an average of 228.3 points scored in its games so far this season, 5.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Houston is 24-37-0 ATS this year.

The Rockets have been victorious in 13, or 22%, of the 59 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Houston has won two of its 16 games, or 12.5%, when it is the underdog by at least +350 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Houston has a 22.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats

Grizzlies vs Rockets Total Facts Games Over 233.5 % of Games Over 233.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Grizzlies 22 36.7% 116.0 225.7 111.8 230.4 231.2 Rockets 21 34.4% 109.7 225.7 118.6 230.4 229.1

Additional Rockets Insights & Trends

Houston has a 3-7 record against the spread while going 0-10 overall in its past 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Rockets have hit the over seven times.

Houston has performed better against the spread at home (14-15-0) than away (10-22-0) this season.

The Rockets put up just 2.1 fewer points per game (109.7) than the Grizzlies allow their opponents to score (111.8).

Houston has put together a 12-13 ATS record and a 10-15 overall record in games it scores more than 111.8 points.

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits

Grizzlies and Rockets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Grizzlies 30-30 6-5 26-34 Rockets 24-37 7-17 30-31

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Point Insights

Scoring Insights Grizzlies Rockets 116.0 Points Scored (PG) 109.7 9 NBA Rank (PPG) 29 20-6 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 12-13 23-3 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 10-15 111.8 Points Allowed (PG) 118.6 6 NBA Rank (PAPG) 28 20-6 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 14-8 21-5 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 8-14

