Wednesday's contest between the SMU Mustangs (16-10) and the Temple Owls (10-17) at Liacouras Center has a projected final score of 64-60 based on our computer prediction, with SMU coming out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM on March 1.

The Mustangs' most recent outing on Sunday ended in a 69-68 loss to Memphis.

SMU vs. Temple Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

SMU vs. Temple Score Prediction

Prediction: SMU 64, Temple 60

SMU Schedule Analysis

The Mustangs' best victory of the season came against the Houston Cougars, a top 100 team (No. 75), according to our computer rankings. The Mustangs captured the 53-50 home win on January 21.

SMU 2022-23 Best Wins

70-56 on the road over Cal (No. 91) on December 4

68-66 at home over East Carolina (No. 92) on January 14

84-71 over Gardner-Webb (No. 117) on December 3

63-59 at home over Louisiana Tech (No. 127) on November 22

69-51 at home over Wichita State (No. 134) on February 22

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

SMU Performance Insights