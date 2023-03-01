Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - SEC Tournament
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 7:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's game between the Vanderbilt Commodores (12-18) and Texas A&M Aggies (7-19) going head to head at Bon Secours Wellness Arena has a projected final score of 65-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Vanderbilt, so expect a tight matchup. The game will tip off at 11:00 AM ET on March 1.
The Aggies are coming off of a 78-65 loss to Arkansas in their last game on Sunday.
Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network
Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt Score Prediction
- Prediction: Vanderbilt 65, Texas A&M 64
Texas A&M Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season on January 22, the Aggies defeated the Georgia Lady Bulldogs, a top 50 team (No. 41) in our computer rankings, by a score of 75-73.
- The Aggies have tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (10).
- Texas A&M has tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (six).
Texas A&M 2022-23 Best Wins
- 57-49 at home over SMU (No. 77) on December 18
- 74-67 at home over Kentucky (No. 117) on February 23
- 67-46 at home over Texas State (No. 150) on November 23
- 69-45 at home over Texas A&M-CC (No. 161) on November 10
- 73-49 at home over Army (No. 279) on November 13
Texas A&M Performance Insights
- The Aggies have a -200 scoring differential, falling short by 7.7 points per game. They're putting up 55.2 points per game, 340th in college basketball, and are giving up 62.9 per contest to rank 137th in college basketball.
- In SEC action, Texas A&M has averaged 1.5 fewer points (53.7) than overall (55.2) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23 the Aggies are scoring 7.3 more points per game at home (58.3) than away (51).
- Texas A&M is giving up fewer points at home (58.3 per game) than on the road (69.1).
- The Aggies have played better offensively in their last 10 games, compiling 61.1 points per contest, 5.9 more than their season average of 55.2.
