How to Watch the Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the SEC Tournament
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 1:12 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Texas A&M Aggies (7-19) will try to stop an 11-game road skid when taking on the Vanderbilt Commodores (12-18) on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, airing at 11:00 AM ET on SEC Network.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Texas A&M Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
- Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt Scoring Comparison
- The Aggies score an average of 55.2 points per game, 15.7 fewer points than the 70.9 the Commodores allow to opponents.
- Texas A&M has a 6-11 record when allowing fewer than 67.5 points.
- When it scores more than 70.9 points, Texas A&M is 3-1.
- The Commodores average 67.5 points per game, only 4.6 more points than the 62.9 the Aggies allow.
- Vanderbilt is 12-8 when scoring more than 62.9 points.
- Vanderbilt is 4-1 when it allows fewer than 55.2 points.
- The Commodores are making 36.5% of their shots from the field, 7.2% lower than the Aggies concede to opponents (43.7%).
- The Aggies make 27.6% of their shots from the field, 25.7% lower than the Commodores' defensive field-goal percentage.
Texas A&M Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/20/2023
|Missouri
|L 61-35
|Reed Arena
|2/23/2023
|Kentucky
|W 74-67
|Reed Arena
|2/26/2023
|@ Arkansas
|L 78-65
|Bud Walton Arena
|3/1/2023
|Vanderbilt
|-
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.