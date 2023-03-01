Wednesday's contest between the Texas Tech Red Raiders (17-12) and the TCU Horned Frogs (7-20) at United Supermarkets Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 72-60 and heavily favors Texas Tech to come out on top. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on March 1.

The Red Raiders enter this game on the heels of a 71-61 loss to Baylor on Saturday.

Texas Tech vs. TCU Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

Texas Tech vs. TCU Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas Tech 72, TCU 60

Texas Tech Schedule Analysis

Against the No. 19 Texas Longhorns on January 18, the Red Raiders captured their best win of the season, a 68-64 home victory.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Red Raiders are 4-7 (.364%) -- tied for the 29th-most victories, but also tied for the 44th-most losses.

Texas Tech 2022-23 Best Wins

86-85 at home over Colorado (No. 21/AP Poll)) on November 16

72-67 over Middle Tennessee (No. 25/AP Poll)) on November 25

78-68 at home over Kansas State (No. 64) on February 5

85-65 on the road over Kansas State (No. 64) on January 14

69-68 at home over West Virginia (No. 80) on February 22

Texas Tech Performance Insights