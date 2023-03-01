The Texas Tech Red Raiders (16-10) are contenders to win the championship at the end of the 2022-23 college basketball season, as oddsmakers have listed them at +4000 on the moneyline, the seventh-best odds among all college basketball teams.

Put your picks to the test and bet on Texas Tech with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Beginning at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 18, the Red Raiders host the Oklahoma State Cowgirls.

Red Raiders NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +4000 (Bet $100 to win $4000)

Think the Red Raiders have what it takes to win it all? Check out their futures odds, plus tons of other ways to bet, at DraftKings Sportsbook. Use our link and get the best offer for first-time depositors!

Texas Tech Team Stats

This year, the Red Raiders have an 11-5 record at home and a 3-5 record on the road while going 2-0 in neutral-site games.

In Big 12 games, Texas Tech is 4-9, compared to a 12-1 record outside of the conference.

Texas Tech is 91st in the nation with 70.1 points per game this year. At the other end, it ranks 242nd with 66.5 points allowed per contest.

Texas Tech Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 4-7 | Q2 Record: 1-2 | Q3 Record: 3-1 | Q4 Record: 8-0

4-7 | 1-2 | 3-1 | 8-0 When facing Quadrant 1 teams, Texas Tech is 4-7 (.364%) -- tied for the 27th-most wins, but also tied for the 38th-most defeats.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER. Odds are subject to change, see DraftKings for the latest odds.