North Texas vs. Middle Tennessee Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 2
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 11:49 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game between the Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (23-4) and the North Texas Lady Eagles (11-17) at Murphy Athletic Center should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 77-53 and heavily favors Middle Tennessee to take home the win. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on March 2.
The Lady Eagles are coming off of a 66-59 victory over Charlotte in their most recent outing on Thursday.
North Texas vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
North Texas vs. Middle Tennessee Score Prediction
- Prediction: Middle Tennessee 77, North Texas 53
North Texas Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Eagles' best win this season came in a 69-66 victory on February 4 over the Rice Owls, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 86) in our computer rankings.
- North Texas has tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (six).
- Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Lady Raiders are 9-2 (.818%) -- tied for the sixth-most victories.
North Texas 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-57 at home over Montana State (No. 104) on November 27
- 67-65 at home over UTEP (No. 111) on February 18
- 74-71 on the road over UTEP (No. 111) on January 28
- 84-76 at home over Western Kentucky (No. 128) on January 5
- 54-51 on the road over UTSA (No. 180) on January 26
North Texas Performance Insights
- The Lady Eagles have been outscored by four points per game (posting 62.8 points per game, 230th in college basketball, while allowing 66.8 per outing, 249th in college basketball) and have a -112 scoring differential.
- In C-USA games, North Texas has averaged 2.9 more points (65.7) than overall (62.8) in 2022-23.
- The Lady Eagles are putting up more points at home (65.6 per game) than away (59.9).
- At home North Texas is giving up 64.4 points per game, 4.7 fewer points than it is on the road (69.1).
- In their previous 10 games, the Lady Eagles are tallying 62.8 points per game, the same number of points as their season average.
