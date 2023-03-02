The Dallas Mavericks, with Reggie Bullock, face the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday.

In a 124-122 loss to the Pacers (his previous action) Bullock posted 14 points.

Now let's examine Bullock's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Reggie Bullock Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 7.0 9.8 Rebounds 2.5 3.5 3.8 Assists -- 1.4 2.4 PRA -- 11.9 16 PR -- 10.5 13.6 3PM 1.5 1.9 2.8



Reggie Bullock Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, Reggie Bullock has made 2.4 shots per game, which accounts for 5.8% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 12.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.9 per game.

The Mavericks rank 26th in possessions per game with 99.4. His opponents, the 76ers, have the slowest tempo with 99.9 possessions per contest.

The 76ers are the third-best defensive squad in the NBA, allowing 110.0 points per contest.

On the boards, the 76ers are ranked sixth in the league, conceding 41.9 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the 76ers have conceded 23.6 per contest, sixth in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the 76ers have given up 11.2 makes per game, second in the NBA.

Reggie Bullock vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/4/2022 36 20 4 0 4 0 0

