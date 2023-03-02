UT Arlington vs. SFA Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 2
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 7:45 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Thursday's game features the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (24-5) and the UT Arlington Mavericks (14-15) squaring off at College Park Center in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 75-65 victory for heavily favored SFA according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on March 2.
Their last time out, the Mavericks won on Saturday 93-77 against Grand Canyon.
UT Arlington vs. SFA Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
UT Arlington vs. SFA Score Prediction
- Prediction: SFA 75, UT Arlington 65
UT Arlington Schedule Analysis
- On December 1 against the Houston Cougars, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 74) in our computer rankings, the Mavericks claimed their signature win of the season, a 67-64 victory on the road.
UT Arlington 2022-23 Best Wins
- 60-58 at home over Southern Utah (No. 127) on February 6
- 93-77 on the road over Grand Canyon (No. 137) on February 25
- 82-73 at home over Abilene Christian (No. 165) on February 18
- 60-56 on the road over Lamar (No. 181) on December 3
- 76-58 at home over North Texas (No. 199) on November 29
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
UT Arlington Performance Insights
- The Mavericks have a -44 scoring differential, falling short by 1.5 points per game. They're putting up 71.9 points per game to rank 60th in college basketball and are allowing 73.4 per outing to rank 343rd in college basketball.
- With 73.9 points per game in WAC games, UT Arlington is putting up 2 more points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (71.9 PPG).
- The Mavericks are putting up 77.4 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they are averaging 66.9 points per contest.
- UT Arlington is allowing 73.8 points per game at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 71.4.
- The Mavericks have seen an uptick in scoring recently, putting up 73.6 points per game in their last 10 contests, 1.7 points more than the 71.9 they've scored this year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.