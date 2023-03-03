The Ole Miss Rebels (22-7) take on the Texas A&M Aggies (9-19) on Friday at 2:30 PM ET in SEC action, aiting on SEC Network.

Texas A&M Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Friday, March 3, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss Scoring Comparison

The Aggies' 56.8 points per game are only 0.9 more points than the 55.9 the Rebels give up to opponents.

When Texas A&M gives up fewer than 69.6 points, it is 6-11.

When it scores more than 55.9 points, Texas A&M is 7-5.

The Rebels average 6.1 more points per game (69.6) than the Aggies give up (63.5).

Ole Miss has a 17-2 record when scoring more than 63.5 points.

Ole Miss is 15-0 when it gives up fewer than 56.8 points.

The Rebels shoot 38.5% from the field, 4.2% lower than the Aggies allow defensively.

The Aggies' 35.8 shooting percentage is 3.7 lower than the Rebels have given up.

Texas A&M Schedule