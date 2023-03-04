Kenyon Martin Jr. and his Houston Rockets teammates face the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on March 1, Martin produced 19 points and six rebounds in a 113-99 loss against the Grizzlies.

In this piece we'll break down Martin's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Kenyon Martin Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 12.0 14.3 Rebounds 6.5 5.6 6.2 Assists -- 1.5 1.9 PRA 23.5 19.1 22.4 PR 21.5 17.6 20.5 3PM 0.5 0.9 0.6



Kenyon Martin Jr. Insights vs. the Spurs

This season, he's put up 9.5% of the Rockets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.4 per contest.

He's made 0.9 threes per game, or 7.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Martin's opponents, the Spurs, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking eighth with 104.9 possessions per game, while his Rockets rank 22nd in possessions per game with 103.2.

Defensively, the Spurs are ranked last in the league, giving up 122.0 points per game.

The Spurs give up 44.3 rebounds per contest, ranking 20th in the NBA.

Giving up 26.3 assists per game, the Spurs are the 28th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Spurs give up 12.4 made 3-pointers per game, 17th-ranked in the league.

Kenyon Martin Jr. vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/19/2022 20 8 7 1 0 0 1 12/8/2022 21 3 4 3 0 0 0

