North Texas vs. Western Kentucky Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 4
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Saturday's game between the Western Kentucky Lady Toppers (16-12) and North Texas Lady Eagles (11-18) going head to head at E. A. Diddle Arena has a projected final score of 71-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Western Kentucky, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on March 4.
The Lady Eagles' last contest on Thursday ended in a 72-45 loss to Middle Tennessee.
North Texas vs. Western Kentucky Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky
North Texas vs. Western Kentucky Score Prediction
- Prediction: Western Kentucky 71, North Texas 63
North Texas Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Eagles picked up their signature win of the season on February 4 by registering a 69-66 victory over the Rice Owls, the No. 84-ranked team in our computer rankings.
- North Texas has five losses versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 31st-most in Division 1.
- Based on the RPI, the Lady Toppers have eight wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 19th-most in the nation.
North Texas 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-57 at home over Montana State (No. 108) on November 27
- 67-65 at home over UTEP (No. 114) on February 18
- 74-71 on the road over UTEP (No. 114) on January 28
- 84-76 at home over Western Kentucky (No. 125) on January 5
- 54-51 on the road over UTSA (No. 168) on January 26
North Texas Performance Insights
- The Lady Eagles have a -139 scoring differential, falling short by 4.8 points per game. They're putting up 62.2 points per game, 243rd in college basketball, and are allowing 67.0 per outing to rank 250th in college basketball.
- North Texas has averaged 2.4 more points in C-USA action (64.6) than overall (62.2).
- The Lady Eagles average 65.6 points per game at home, and 58.9 on the road.
- At home, North Texas allows 64.4 points per game. Away, it allows 69.3.
- Over their last 10 games, the Lady Eagles are posting 59.9 points per game, 2.3 fewer points than their season average (62.2).
