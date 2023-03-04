Prairie View A&M vs. Texas Southern Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 4
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game between the Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers (14-14) and the Texas Southern Lady Tigers (2-26) at William J. Nicks Building has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-62 and heavily favors Prairie View A&M to secure the victory. Game time is at 1:30 PM ET on March 4.
In their most recent matchup on Monday, the Lady Panthers suffered a 90-65 loss to Jackson State.
Prairie View A&M vs. Texas Southern Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: William J. Nicks Building in Prairie View, Texas
Prairie View A&M vs. Texas Southern Score Prediction
- Prediction: Prairie View A&M 74, Texas Southern 62
Prairie View A&M Schedule Analysis
- Against the Jackson State Lady Tigers, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Lady Panthers notched their best win of the season on January 14, a 69-65 home victory.
Prairie View A&M 2022-23 Best Wins
- 55-52 at home over Southern (No. 237) on January 4
- 62-60 on the road over UAPB (No. 257) on January 9
- 78-68 at home over UAPB (No. 257) on February 18
- 67-60 on the road over Grambling (No. 269) on February 13
- 56-55 at home over Alcorn State (No. 298) on January 16
Prairie View A&M Performance Insights
- The Lady Panthers' -47 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 67.1 points per game (147th in college basketball) while giving up 68.8 per contest (289th in college basketball).
- With 65.6 points per game in SWAC matchups, Prairie View A&M is posting 1.5 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (67.1 PPG).
- The Lady Panthers are scoring 70.5 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 5.9 more points than they're averaging on the road (64.6).
- Prairie View A&M is giving up 59.0 points per game this year in home games, which is 17.1 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (76.1).
- The Lady Panthers have been scoring 64.7 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's a little lower than the 67.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
