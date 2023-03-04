How to Watch the Prairie View A&M vs. Texas Southern Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 4
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 7:11 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers (14-14) aim to continue a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Texas Southern Lady Tigers (2-26) on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET.
Prairie View A&M Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: William J. Nicks Building in Prairie View, Texas
- TV: CW
Prairie View A&M vs. Texas Southern Scoring Comparison
- The Lady Tigers put up an average of 60.5 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than the 68.8 the Lady Panthers allow.
- Texas Southern has a 2-6 record when allowing fewer than 67.1 points.
- Texas Southern has put together a 2-5 record in games it scores more than 68.8 points.
- The Lady Panthers put up 67.1 points per game, 10 fewer points than the 77.1 the Lady Tigers give up.
- Prairie View A&M has a 6-0 record when putting up more than 77.1 points.
- Prairie View A&M is 8-1 when it allows fewer than 60.5 points.
Prairie View A&M Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/20/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|W 72-51
|William J. Nicks Building
|2/25/2023
|@ Alcorn State
|W 98-88
|Davey Whitney Complex
|2/27/2023
|@ Jackson State
|L 90-65
|Williams Assembly Center
|3/4/2023
|Texas Southern
|-
|William J. Nicks Building
