Rockets vs. Spurs Injury Report Today - March 4
The Houston Rockets' (13-49) injury report has just one player listed as they ready for their Saturday, March 4 matchup with the San Antonio Spurs (16-47) at AT&T Center. The game tips at 8:00 PM ET.
The Rockets' last contest was a 113-99 loss to the Grizzlies on Wednesday. The Rockets got a team-best 20 points from Jalen Green in the loss.
Houston Rockets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Jae'Sean Tate
|SF
|Out
|Ankle
|8.5
|3.7
|2.5
San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today
Spurs Injuries: Doug McDermott: Out (Thumb), Khem Birch: Out (Knee), Romeo Langford: Questionable (Adductor), Keldon Johnson: Questionable (Foot), Devin Vassell: Out (Injury Management-Rest), Malaki Branham: Questionable (Back)
Rockets vs. Spurs Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: CW35 and SportsNet SW
Rockets Season Insights
- The Rockets' 109.5 points per game are 12.5 fewer points than the 122 the Spurs give up.
- Houston has put together a 4-2 record in games it scores more than 122 points.
- While the Rockets are posting 109.5 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their past 10 games, amassing 109 points per contest.
- Houston connects on 10.8 three-pointers per game (22nd in the league), 3.9 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc (30th in NBA) and its opponents are shooting 37.5%.
- The Rockets rank 30th in the NBA with 106.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 29th defensively with 116.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.
Rockets vs. Spurs Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Spurs
|-1
|230.5
