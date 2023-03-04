The Houston Rockets (13-49) hope to end an 11-game losing streak when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (16-47) on March 4, 2023 at AT&T Center. The contest airs on CW35 and SportsNet SW.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Spurs and Rockets.

Rockets vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas

TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

Rockets Stats Insights

The Rockets' 44.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Spurs have allowed to their opponents.

Houston is 3-2 when it shoots better than 50.6% from the field.

The Rockets are the top rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at sixth.

The Rockets put up an average of 109.5 points per game, 12.5 fewer points than the 122 the Spurs allow.

Houston has put together a 4-2 record in games it scores more than 122 points.

Rockets Home & Away Comparison

At home the Rockets are not as good offensively, putting up 109.5 points per game, compared to 109.6 on the road. But they are better defensively, conceding 115.1 points per game at home, compared to 121.7 on the road.

In 2022-23 Houston is giving up 6.6 fewer points per game at home (115.1) than on the road (121.7).

The Rockets pick up one fewer assists per game at home (22) than on the road (23).

Rockets Injuries