Saturday's contest that pits the Iowa State Cyclones (18-9) versus the Texas Tech Red Raiders (18-12) at James H. Hilton Coliseum is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-62 in favor of Iowa State, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on March 4.

The Red Raiders came out on top in their most recent matchup 66-49 against TCU on Wednesday.

Texas Tech vs. Iowa State Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa

James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Texas Tech vs. Iowa State Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa State 77, Texas Tech 62

Texas Tech Schedule Analysis

On January 18, the Red Raiders captured their signature win of the season, a 68-64 victory over the Texas Longhorns, who rank No. 12 in the AP's Top 25.

The Red Raiders have tied for the 31st-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (four), but also have tied for the 39th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (eight).

Texas Tech 2022-23 Best Wins

86-85 at home over Colorado (No. 20/AP Poll)) on November 16

72-67 over Middle Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll)) on November 25

85-65 on the road over Kansas State (No. 65) on January 14

78-68 at home over Kansas State (No. 65) on February 5

69-68 at home over West Virginia (No. 77) on February 22

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Texas Tech Performance Insights