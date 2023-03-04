How to Watch the UTEP vs. Middle Tennessee Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 4
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 8:15 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (24-4) will try to extend a six-game winning stretch when they host the UTEP Miners (19-9) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Murphy Athletic Center. The game airs on ESPN+.
UTEP Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee
UTEP vs. Middle Tennessee Scoring Comparison
- The Miners put up 13.4 more points per game (69.1) than the Lady Raiders give up (55.7).
- UTEP is 17-7 when giving up fewer than 73.5 points.
- When it scores more than 55.7 points, UTEP is 19-7.
- The 73.5 points per game the Lady Raiders score are 9.8 more points than the Miners allow (63.7).
- When Middle Tennessee puts up more than 63.7 points, it is 21-2.
- Middle Tennessee has a 21-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 69.1 points.
- The Lady Raiders shoot 41.0% from the field, 3.5% higher than the Miners concede defensively.
- The Miners' 44.9 shooting percentage from the field is 9.0 higher than the Lady Raiders have conceded.
UTEP Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/23/2023
|Florida International
|W 83-79
|Don Haskins Center
|2/25/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|W 63-55
|Don Haskins Center
|3/2/2023
|@ Western Kentucky
|L 62-59
|E. A. Diddle Arena
|3/4/2023
|@ Middle Tennessee
|-
|Murphy Athletic Center
