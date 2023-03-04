The Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (24-4) will try to extend a six-game winning stretch when they host the UTEP Miners (19-9) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Murphy Athletic Center. The game airs on ESPN+.

UTEP Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

UTEP vs. Middle Tennessee Scoring Comparison

The Miners put up 13.4 more points per game (69.1) than the Lady Raiders give up (55.7).

UTEP is 17-7 when giving up fewer than 73.5 points.

When it scores more than 55.7 points, UTEP is 19-7.

The 73.5 points per game the Lady Raiders score are 9.8 more points than the Miners allow (63.7).

When Middle Tennessee puts up more than 63.7 points, it is 21-2.

Middle Tennessee has a 21-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 69.1 points.

The Lady Raiders shoot 41.0% from the field, 3.5% higher than the Miners concede defensively.

The Miners' 44.9 shooting percentage from the field is 9.0 higher than the Lady Raiders have conceded.

UTEP Schedule