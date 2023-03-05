Dwight Powell and the rest of the Dallas Mavericks will be taking on the Phoenix Suns on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 133-126 win versus the 76ers, Powell had four points and three steals.

If you'd like to make predictions on Powell's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Dwight Powell Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 6.8 7.9 Rebounds 4.5 4.3 6.0 Assists -- 0.8 1.4 PRA -- 11.9 15.3 PR 11.5 11.1 13.9



Dwight Powell Insights vs. the Suns

This season, Dwight Powell has made 2.6 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 6.0% of his team's total makes.

Powell's opponents, the Suns, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101.2 possessions per game, while his Mavericks rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.4.

Conceding 110.8 points per game, the Suns are the fourth-ranked squad in the league on defense.

On the glass, the Suns have conceded 43 rebounds per contest, which puts them 13th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Suns are ranked fifth in the NBA, giving up 23.4 per contest.

Dwight Powell vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/26/2023 36 15 4 1 0 3 0 12/5/2022 17 2 6 0 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.